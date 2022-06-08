Gun policies continue to be a hot debate topic in the U.S. after the recent mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, with lawmakers struggling to agree on how to take action. But in Iowa specifically, gun policies could get even more attention over the next six months.

That’s because voters in Iowa will decide whether to make the Second Amendment part of Iowa’s state constitution in November. The measure will be on the November ballot after passing two consecutive Iowa general assemblies in 2019 and 2021, with Republicans voting unanimous approval both times and Democrats voting almost unanimously against it both times, minus one ‘Yes’ vote from Senator Rich Taylor in 2019.

Iowa is currently one of six states that do not recognize Second Amendment rights in its state constitution, with California, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, and Minnesota the other five.

Iowa’s constitution has been that way since the state was first founded in 1846. Its founders chose not to include the Second Amendment in Iowa’s constitution because the Second Amendment is in the United States Constitution.

The idea of adding the Second Amendment to Iowa’s constitution has gained support from some groups in the state, including the Iowa Firearms Coalition and its president, Dave Funk.

“For every American, we need to be able to stand up to evil when it comes, and you don’t do that by taking away people’s ability to defend themselves,” Funk said. “This is a nonpartisan issue. This is about basic safety and being able to protect yourself in today’s society.”

Voters in Iowa can expect to see the Second Amendment decision on the their ballots on Nov. 8.