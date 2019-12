Moline police made an arrest connected to a serious accident almost a year ago.

Officers arrested 36-year-old Christina Nolen on Friday.

Police say she was one of three drivers involved in a head-on collision last December on State Street in Bettendorf.

Nolen faces charges of speeding, reckless driving, no insurance and driving with a suspended license.

Police arrested Vera Clay last year in this case.

The other driver is still recovering from serious injuries.