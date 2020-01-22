Second burglary suspect identified

Devin Thomas Stevens, 30, is wanted by the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office for burglary and resisting a police officer (photos courtesy of the RICO Sheriff’s Office)

The second suspect involved with a burglary in Taylor Ridge has been identified.

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for Devin Thomas Stevens, 30. He is wanted for residential burglary and resisting a police officer.

On Friday, January 17, the Rock Island Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported residential burglary in Taylor Ridge. When they arrived, they found two suspects running from the residence.

After a foot chase, Amber Summers, 34, was apprehended. Stevens was able to get away.

If you know of Steven’s whereabouts, contact Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office at (309) 788-8988.