Second case of COVID-19 in Whiteside County

The Whiteside County Health Department announced a second positive case of COVID-19 in the county.

The individual is an adult in their 60s and is recovering at home.

While this is the second confirmed case in Whiteside County, the health department believes the actual number of cases exceeds that number as a result of the Illinois Department of Public Health not recommending testing individuals with mild illness.

The Whiteside County Health Department recommends continuing to practice social distancing, proper hand washing, and staying at home if you are sick, to help prevent the spread of viruses.