1  of  7
Breaking News
Woman in her 20s is first Henry County COVID-19 case House passes $2.2 trillion rescue package Iowa has 56 new reported cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths Friendship Manor employee tests positive for COVID-19 Second case of COVID-19 in Whiteside County Emergency fund launched for Rock Island small businesses impacted by COVID-19 Sister of first Illinois COVID-19 victim also dies
1  of  2
Live Updates
Coronavirus cases in Iowa and Illinois Coronavirus closings, cancellations & resources

Second case of COVID-19 in Whiteside County

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The Whiteside County Health Department announced a second positive case of COVID-19 in the county.

The individual is an adult in their 60s and is recovering at home.

While this is the second confirmed case in Whiteside County, the health department believes the actual number of cases exceeds that number as a result of the Illinois Department of Public Health not recommending testing individuals with mild illness.

The Whiteside County Health Department recommends continuing to practice social distancing, proper hand washing, and staying at home if you are sick, to help prevent the spread of viruses.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss