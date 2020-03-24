Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Rock Island County

Rock Island County is now reporting a second case of COVID-19. A man in his 70s has been tested positive. Rock Island County Health Department has not released any other information about the case.

“Now that we have two official cases – and others who have been tested and are awaiting results -Quad Citians need to understand that COVID-19 is circulating widely in our community,” said Nita Ludwig, public health administrator in Rock Island County, in a press release.

The health department is reminding people to remember the following:

Social distancing by staying at home as much as possible.

Keeping at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

Washing your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time and using hand sanitizer when washing your hands is not possible.

Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow.

Staying home when you are ill.

COVID-19 symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Other important reminder from the health department:

Approximately 80 percent of patients infected with COVID-19 will experience mild to moderate illness, but they risk spreading the virus to people whose immune systems are compromised. Those who are ill must stay home and isolate themselves from others in their house until:

You have had no fever for at least 72 hours (that is three full days of no fever without the use of medicine that reduces fevers) AND

Other symptoms (cough, shortness of breath) have improved AND

At least 7 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared.

If you think you may need to seek healthcare, call first. Your provider can assess whether you need to be seen in the office or whether you can recover at home. Most mildly ill patients do not need to go to their healthcare provider or be tested to confirm they have COVID-19.