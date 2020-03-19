Second COVID-19 positive case confirmed in Scott County

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

The Scott County Health Department announced a second COVID-19 positive case on Thursday.

However, the person, middle-aged (41-60 years of age), tested positive for COVID-19 in Scott County is not a resident of Illinois or Iowa, and the case is travel related.

The individual is currently recovering in the hospital.

The department was notified by the Iowa Department of Public Health. With the presence of COVID-19 in the community, the department is encouraging people to follow social distancing recommendations-