Second COVID-19 positive case confirmed in Scott County

The Scott County Health Department announced a second COVID-19 positive case on Thursday.
However, the person, middle-aged (41-60 years of age), tested positive for COVID-19 in Scott County is not a resident of Illinois or Iowa, and the case is travel related.
The individual is currently recovering in the hospital.
The department was notified by the Iowa Department of Public Health. With the presence of COVID-19 in the community, the department is encouraging people to follow social distancing recommendations-
- Keep at least 6-feet between you and others. For many adults, that is approximately their arm span.
- Avoid shaking hands or hugging as a social greeting.
- Self-isolate if you have: Taken a cruise anywhere in the world in the last 14 days; Traveled internationally to a country with a Level 3 travel warning in the last 14 days; Live with someone who has symptoms of COVID-19 or has tested positive for COVID-19; If you are ill with a fever or respiratory symptoms like cough or difficulty breathing; Stay at home if you are feeling sick.
- If you are an older adult or have an underlying health condition, stay home as much as you can