State assisted COVID-19 vaccine clinic opening in Rock Island County

The State of Illinois is providing resources to open a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Rock Island County starting March 9 at the Camden Centre located at 2701 1st Street East in Milan.

The clinic will be open Mondays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The location will be assisted by the Illinois National Guard and is one of two additional vaccine sites being opened by the state this week, with the other in Grundy County.

“I’m proud to deploy Illinois National Guard teams and additional state resources to Grundy and Rock Island to ensure residents in these counties can receive their vaccines as efficiently and equitably as possible,” said Governor JB Pritzker.

At this clinic, vaccinations will be limited to residents in Rock Island County.

“Adding a second COVID vaccine distribution in Rock Island County is critical to meet the needs of those most vulnerable in our region,” said Rep. McCombie (R-Rock Falls). “The Camden Centre in Milan will be an ideal venue to efficiently and successfully distribute vaccines. I appreciate our part of the State being included.”

The site will have a 540 maximum dose capacity, when vaccines are available.

“The Rock Island County Health Department is grateful for the support of the Illinois National Guard to expand COVID-19 vaccination opportunities in our community. Through this partnership, additional resources will be provided to increase significantly the number of residents who can receive the COVID-19 vaccine each week in our county,” said Rock Island County Public Health Administrator Nita Ludwig. “We are pleased that the National Guard will be here to help run another mass vaccination effort. With this joint operation, health department staff, our Medical Reserve Corps and our healthcare partners will continue to offer our weekly mass vaccination clinics on Tuesdays and to offer targeted clinics for those in our community who have a greater risk of serious COVID-19 complications and death.”

Appointments are needed for a vaccination and can be made on the Rock Island County Health Department website or Facebook page starting after 6 p.m. on March 8.

Those currently eligible to receive the vaccine in Illinoisinclude:

Phase 1A: healthcare workers.

Phase 1B: Illinois residents 65 and older and frontline essential workers, including first responders; educators; food manufacturing and ag workers; manufacturing workers; corrections workers and inmates; U.S. Postal workers; public transit employees; grocery store workers; and daycare staff.

Phase 1B Plus :Illinois residents 16-64 with qualifying high-risk medical conditions, including cancer; chronic kidney disease; COPD; diabetes; heart condition; immunocompromised state from a solid organ transplant; obesity; pregnancy; pulmonary disease; and sickle cell disease.

There is no charge to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Insurance is not required, and the vaccine will be administered regardless of immigration status.

Because of the partnership with the National Guard, the Rock Island County Health Department will suspend its Tuesday mass vaccination clinic after the March 9 clinic at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.

For more information on how to make an appointment to receive the vaccine, updates on the state’s plan and eligibility, and answers to frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit this website.