Second deadliest day in Iowa during pandemic

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced 18 new deaths — one off the daily high set on May 5 — and 539 more positive cases on Tuesday.

The state’s totals now sit at 289 deaths, 12,912 cases and 5,618 recovered. 81,288 Iowans have been tested.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds delayed her news conference 30 minutes and her decision on reopening restaurants by a day. The restrictions are scheduled to expire May 15 and she had teased “good news” for restaurant owners.

She attributed the high number of positive cases — the fifth highest total during the pandemic — to 319 Iowans tested at a plant in Nebraska. She said there was a delay in getting those results reported to the state.

By the end of the week, an eighth Test Iowa site will open in Storm Lake.

“While so much has changed, working together Iowans will get life back to normal,” Reynolds said.

Hold that thought. @IAGovernor just announced that she's still consulting with @IAPublicHealth about lifting some restrictions. Now says that announcement will wait until tomorrow as she finalizes. @WHOhd https://t.co/5kaR31bfqO — Dave Price (@idaveprice) May 12, 2020