Second highest number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Illinois

More than 8 million tests have been processed in the state since the start of the pandemic

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 7,538 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the second highest number of new cases behind only Saturday’s 7,899.

There were also 55 additional deaths reported.

Illinois now has a total of 437,556 positive cases and 9,933 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours, 71,857 tests were processed for a single-day positivity rate of 10.5%. Overall, Illinois has processed 8,030,713 tests for an overall positivity rate of 5.5%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases from October 28 through November 3 is 8.5%.

As of last night, 3,761 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19, with 776 in the ICU and 327 on ventilators.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.