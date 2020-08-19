Second person dies from injuries sustained in boating accident Sunday

A second person died today as a result of the boating accident near LeClaire Sunday night.

61 year-old Craig Verbeke died at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. 52 year-old Anita Pinc died on the scene.

They were both on a 19-foot Bayliner.

Investigators are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the crash, has video of the crash or knows anything, contact DNR Conservation Officer Travis Graves at (563) 349-8953 or Travis.Graves@dnr.iowa.gov.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may do so.

The DNR will continue to investigate the crash.

EARLIER UPDATE: One person died after a boating accident on the Mississippi River near LeClaire on Sunday night.

According to a post on The Group Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists website, the victim is Dr. Anita L. Pinc.

Pinc was a physician with The Group.

Part of the statement reads: “The Group Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists, P.C. and Revive at The Group Medical Spa family are mourning over the tragic death of Anita L. Pinc, D.O. Dr. Anita Pinc was killed in a boating accident August 16, 2020 in LeClaire, IA. Her death is a loss to the entire Group family and to the many patients who benefited from her skills.”

The accident happened around 7 p.m.