Second positive case of COVID-19 announced in Warren County

The Warren County Health Department announced on Sunday afternoon that a second resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

The case involves a male between the ages of 60 and 80.

Due to federal privacy restrictions, the release of any additional information on this case is prohibited.

Public health officials are identifying and contacting all close contacts of this case.

The Warren County Health Department says they are following all guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Department of Public Health in addition to taking all necessary precautions with this case.

The health department says staff is working to identify, investigate and actively monitor individuals who were in close contact with the patient.

“We understand this development causes heightened concern. However, the health and safety of our residents is our highest priority,” said Jenna Link, Public Health Administrator of Warren County Health Department.

The health department encourages residents to be vigilant and continue taking preventative actions to prevent the spread of illness with the “three Cs”:

Clean

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Cover

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, and then throw the tissue in the trash.

If no tissue is available, cough or sneeze into your upper sleeve, not your hands.

Contain

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

The Warren County Health Department encourages residents to stay informed on the evolving situation, as they expect additional cases in the future.

The health department says residents should take steps now to reduce the impact this will have on their daily lives, stressing the importance of implementing social distancing to limit the spread of the virus.

The Warren County Health Department describes social distancing as “putting distance between yourself and others, including older adults and those with certain health conditions” and recommends taking the following precautions:

Staying home when you are sick

Avoiding mass gatherings and large crowds (avoiding social gatherings of more than 10 people)

Limiting the amount of time spent in the community (all nonessential activities need to be avoided)

If you must pick up prescriptions or groceries, using caution and keeping a distance of 6 feet from others

Wearing a cloth mask when out in public

Working from home as much as possible

If you are not feeling well and have respiratory symptoms, the Warren County Health Department recommends doing the following:

If your symptoms are mild, please stay home for at least 7 days after you first became ill, or 72 hours after your fever has resolved and symptoms are improving, whichever is longer .

. You should consult with your doctor if you have a fever, cough, trouble breathing or other flu-like symptoms that are not better or are worsening after 24 to 48 hours, or if you have mild symptoms and are pregnant or immunosuppressed or are an older adult with chronic health conditions.

Your health care provider will determine if you should be tested and collect appropriate samples for testing.

If you think you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead to your health care provider before going in for care. This will allow them to take the right steps to protect themselves and other patients.

If you think you are having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1. If you have been exposed to COVID-19, notify dispatch personnel so they can alert emergency medical services.

For the most reliable and up-to-date information, visit the following websites:

Illinois Department of Public Health

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Warren County Health Department

The Warren County Health Department thanks residents for their patience and understanding. They say staff is available by phone at 309-734-1314 or through their Facebook page.

For general questions about COVID-19, contact the Illinois Department of Public Health hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or by email.