Second positive COVID-19 case in Henry County

Hours after reporting the first case on Friday, the Henry County Health Department and Illinois Department of Public Health announced a second positive case of COVID-19 Friday afternoon.

This case involves a man in his 60s. Public health officials are identifying and contacting all close contacts. Per federal privacy restrictions, no other information is available about his current condition.

“The Henry County Health Department is following all the of guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and taking all the necessary precautions with these cases. Our staff is working to identify, investigate, and actively monitor individuals who were in close contact with the patients,” said Duane Stevens, Pubic Health Administrator of Henry County Health Department. “We understand this development causes heightened concern; however, the health and safety of our residents is our highest priority.”

The Henry County Health Department encourages residents to stay informed on the evolving situation. Additional cases are expected and residents should take steps now to reduce the impact this will have on their daily lives