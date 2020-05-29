Second round of Muscatine’s economic assistance program underway

The City of Muscatine initiated its first round of economic support to local businesses impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak back in April. Effective today, city officials are accepting applications for a second round of financial assistance that will close at midnight on Sunday, June 7.

Known as the Economic Assistance for Muscatine Small Businesses program, the city’s forgivable loan program was implemented to “ensure Muscatine’s economy can rebound as quickly as possible from the impacts of the COVID-19 health crisis.”

With the approval of the city council, the city says the second round of the economic assistance application procedure has been “streamlined to facilitate outdoor seating for area restaurants.” The city adds that, unless extended, a moratorium on three sections of city code relating to the Outdoor Restaurant Seating License granted by the city council will expire on October 15, 2020.

“This is part of the city’s ongoing effort to support the small businesses of Muscatine,” said Muscatine Interim City Administrator Greg Jenkins. “We recognize that we have to step up, and not in a minor way, to make sure that we can get past this health crisis and promote the economic recovery of our city.”

The loan program, developed in cooperation with the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine and the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, will be administered by the city’s Department of Community Development.

During a meeting on April 16, the city council approved the use of up to $400,000 from the Small Business Forgivable Loan program. According to city officials, up to $2,500 will be available to each approved business for legitimate business expenses such as rent, mortgage, utilities, inventory or personnel.

The City of Muscatine says the moratorium on sections of city code in regards to the Outdoor Restaurant Seating License “streamlines the process so that once the site plan has been reviewed and approved by the Community Development Department, approval can be granted by the current city administrator or his/her designee,” adding how “it suspends the requirement to notify adjacent businesses and boundaries of the standard program.”

City officials say modifications to the process of approving outdoor seating easement agreement applications this year will also include “applicable social distancing and prevention requirements of the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

Applications for outdoor seating easement can be made to Assistant Community Development Director Andrew Fangman by email at afangman@muscatineiowa.gov.

Eligibility requirements and answers to other questions about the loan program can be found here.

More information on economic assistance to small businesses is available here.

For further information on the requirements for an Outdoor Restaurant Seating License, read Title 3 (Public Ways and Property), Chapter 1 (Streets and Sidewalks) and Section 6 (Outdoor Restaurant Seating License) here.