Second year of Davenport’s ‘Dream Project’ lets homeowners live their dreams

Davenport, Iowa — The second year of Davenport’s Dream Project has begun.

The project helps homeowners fund repairs to their homes in central parts of the city.

Davenport started accepting applications for their 900 thousand dollars allotted to the project.

Households can receive up to 20 thousand dollars toward repair costs.

Last year, Davenport helped 50 families make repairs to their homes.

Third Ward Alderman Marion Meginnis says that these funds are crucial for several people living in older neighborhoods in Davenport.

“I do feel like people felt the city was not focused on this particular area. There would be programs here and there, but not a big public commitment.”

She also says this year, the program is incredibly important.

“Having this program continue I think is very important and I think especially helpful this year when perhaps there’s not as many dollars coming maybe to a home because hours have been cut or whatever.”

Davenport Chief Strategy Officer Sarah Ott says they are hoping for a domino effect.

“One neighbor investing in their property spurs another neighbor to invest in their property and so on and so forth until we see our entire community revitalized.”

Applications are being accepted until June 5.

You can apply here.