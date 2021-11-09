Secret Service helped investigate QC child pornography case

A 30-year-old Moline man faces charges in connection with possession of child pornography after he was arrested Friday on a warrant.

Jeffery Browder is being held on $100,000 bond in Rock Island County Jail, according to court records.

The case began with a cyber-tip from the Illinois Attorney General Internet Crimes Against Children task force and assigned to the Moline Police Department, police say.

Detectives furthered the investigation, which included forensic analysis of digital evidence.

The Rock Island County state’s attorney has charged Browder with five counts of possession of child pornography. Digital evidence tied the offense date to Dec. 19, 2019, police say.

The U. S. Secret Service and the Illinois Attorney General assisted Moline Police in the investigation.

Browder’s preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 23 in Rock Island County Court.