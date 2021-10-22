Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and Congresswoman Cheri Bustos unveil expansion plans for broadband in rural areas

Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack stopped in Geneseo Friday with Illinois congresswoman Cheri Bustos with a focus on broadband access. They toured Hammond-Henry Hospital and announced plans for expanding access to broadband infrastructure in rural areas. The USDA set aside more than a billion dollars for projects to improve broadband through the reconnect program.

Congresswoman Bustos also addressed the ongoing strike at John Deere during the news conference Friday. Bustos encouraged management at Deere to sit down with members of the UAW to resolve their differences as soon as possible.