Illinois Secretary of State Departments and driver services facilities to reopen Jan. 24

All Secretary of State departments will reopen starting Monday, Jan. 24, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced Thursday. Driver Services facilities, which are open Tuesday to Saturday, will reopening the following day on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

All departments have been closed since Jan 3., because of a surge in COVID-19 cases in Illinois. Masks and social distancing will be required in all facilities.

“The health and safety of employees and the public is our top priority,” said White.

Customers can begin booking appointments driver service facilites the day they reopen. Click here for a list of offices that require appointments.

Expirations dates for all driver’s license and ID cards have are extended to March 31, 2022. Commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL learner’s permits were extended until Jan. 31, 2022.

The following services will remain available online: