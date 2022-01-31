Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that throughout the next two months, additional larger downstate and central Illinois Driver Services facilities will require appointments for behind-the-wheel road tests, REAL IDs, standard driver’s licenses and ID cards.

Vehicle services, such as renewing a license plate sticker or applying for a vehicle title, do not require an appointment, a news release says. The Moline/Silvis address is 2001 5th St., Suite 10, beginning Tuesday.

Other locations may be added to the list of appointment-required facilities after the rollout is complete, the release says.

Appointment-based facilities will have the same standardized days and hours of operation: Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

Customers and employees are required to wear masks. Customers are encouraged to bring their own masks.

Customers may visit here to schedule an appointment. New appointment slots will be available each day here.

White emphasized that seniors, veterans, persons with disabilities and expectant mothers will be served as walk-ins at all of the designated appointment facilities. They also can make an appointment.