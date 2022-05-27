Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices and facilities will be closed on Monday, May 30, in observance of Memorial Day.

• Offices and driver services facilities operating on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule will be closed on Saturday, May 28 and reopen for business on Tuesday, May 31.

• Offices and driver services facilities operating on a Monday through Friday schedule will be closed on Monday, May 30 and reopen for business on Tuesday, May 31.

Secretary White has extended all driver’s license, ID card and learner’s permit expiration dates to July 31. This extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL learner’s permits. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.

Illinois drivers can visit the Secretary of State’s website for online services, including checking eligibility to renew their driver’s license online, applying for a duplicate driver’s license, renewing license plate stickers or locating the nearest driver services facility.