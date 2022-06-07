Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate launched a new webpage Tuesday to counter election misinformation and disinformation. The Election Security in Iowa page includes a Myth vs. Fact section, a detailed explanation of the many security measures Iowa has in place to protect elections, and a five-minute video that shows how ballots and election equipment are maintained.

The launch of the webpage coincides with Iowa’s June primary election.

“I want Iowans to know we are protecting their vote and we’re transparent about how it is done,” Secretary Pate said. “Paper ballots, Voter ID, pre-election and post-election audits, and a slew of cybersecurity protections and monitoring systems help us protect your vote. There is zero evidence of any unauthorized intrusions into Iowa’s elections systems, and we are committed to keeping it that way.”

The Election Security in Iowa page is available by clicking here.