Beginning Monday, Aug.. 9, and continuing for about three months, 23rd Street will be closed to traffic between Grant Street and State Street for the duration of a reconstruction project.

State Street and Grant Street will remain open to traffic at all times, a news release says, Drivers should follow traffic control for the detour route around this area during construction, the release says.

For more information, contact the Bettendorf Public Works Department at 563-344-4055.