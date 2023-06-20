Moline’s next road construction project will take on Avenue of the Cities.

Starting on Monday, June 26, road construction will begin on Avenue of the Cities from 34th to 41st Streets, according to a press release from the city. The project will include milling in the outer lanes, a two inch asphalt overlay, utility adjustments and new striping. The project is expected to take about one month.

One lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained at all times. Delays are expected while the work is in progress, and drivers should be aware that traffic patterns will change occasionally. Some work will be completed at night to help with traffic. Drivers should consider alternate routes when possible. All businesses will remain open during construction.