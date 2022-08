New signage is being installed on the Rock Island portion of the Great River Trail bike path, so the section in front of Modern Woodmen, 1701 First Street, will be closed starting on Tuesday, September 6. A crane will be used to install signage. Installation is expected to be completed by the end of the day on Thursday, September 8, weather permitting.

Cyclists and walkers are asked to follow all posted signs for detour directions and be alert for equipment entering and leaving the area.