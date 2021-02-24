Security guard injured after theft suspect tries to run away

A security guard suffered injuries after a suspect with a knife tried to take off from police at Menards.

29-year-old William Houk, of Davenport, faces a felony charge of second-degree robbery and a misdemeanor charge of interference with official acts after an incident Monday at Menards.

Shortly before 3:45 p.m., Davenport police responded to Menards, 6600 N. Brady St., Davenport, for a report of a theft in progress.

“The suspect had several open knives that he removed from packing on his person,” the arrest affidavit says. When officers made contact with Houk, he “reached into his right pocket for several seconds revealing the display of a black pocketknife in a threatening manner.”

After he was told to drop the knife, he set it down on a shelf, saying he “can’t go to jail,” and immediately began running from police and security officers.

A Menards security officer was able to stop Houk, and in the process suffered an injury to his left shoulder and several cuts to his right hand and left leg.

After Houk was searched, they found several packaged and unpackaged items – for which Houk did not pay – worth a total of $404.68.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, Houk admitted to concealing the items to sell them later.

Houk, held Wednesday on a total of $15,000 bond in Scott County Jail, has further proceedings set for Feb. 25 in Scott County Court and again March 5.