See a coupon link? Be sure to check it out before clicking

Scammers are finding ways to take advantage of people during the pandemic.

Experts warn you about links on the internet that look enticing, but, turn out to be the work of con artists out to get your money or personal information.

The links commonly show up on sites like Facebook. Scammers are able to trick people more because a lot of businesses are offering legitimate deals.

Clicking on them could not only ruin your computer, but also expose your personal information on line.

“Clicking on a scam pop-up or advertisement, you can sometimes give them permission to compromise your computer with a virus,” Heather Wade, owner of Computer Repair Center said. “Sometimes it’s just a way that they’re phishing for more information, o they’re really just looking for your personal data.”

Moline Police Department’s detective Jon Leach says that once the scammers have your information, there’s not much law enforcement can do, so your best bet is to verify the ad.

“Contact Chick-Fil-A or contact Target, or whatever merchant or restaurant that this ad is associated with,” Leach said. “And ask them simply, do you have any type of great deals, any bogos, any type of things that you’re offering right now. “

Wade says that it’s also good to have someone you trust to be able talk to about computers.

“If you have a friend who’s computer savvy, just find someone you trust, and don’t be afraid to reach out,” Wade said. “If it’s worth that free sandwich it’s worth the extra two minutes to pick up the phone and call them.”

To report a scam to the Better Business Bureau, click here.