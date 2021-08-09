See biggest diesel towboat ever made in the US in Tuesday’s free tour

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, will host two public open house events this week aboard the Motor Vessel Mississippi.

The first will be held 1-5 p.m. Tuesday at River Heritage Park in Davenport. The second will be 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Wednesday along the Mississippi Riverwalk at the Port of Dubuque, in Dubuque, next the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium.



Both open house events are free and will include a walking tour of the vessel and a chance to view STEM-related exhibits about Rock Island District missions. No registration is needed.



The M/V Mississippi is the largest diesel towboat ever built in the United States and is owned and operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. It spends most of the year as a working towboat for the Memphis District, but is also used by the presidentially appointed Mississippi River Commission for conducting inspections of USACE projects along the Mississippi River.



Because of COVID-19 precautions, a limited number of people will be permitted on the vessel in a rotational format during the open house. Social distancing measures will be in place and face masks will be required while onboard. Attendees are also advised to bring a valid photo ID and be prepared for a security check before boarding.