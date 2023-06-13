Living Lands & Waters, a non-profit organization, has announced a milestone in its mission to protect our waterways. In celebration of the launch of its new classroom barge and Quad City headquarters, the organization will host the 2023 Barge Party from 5-9 pm. Thursday, June 15, at Beacon Harbor in East Moline, a news release says.

The highlight of the event will be the unveiling of the Living Lands & Waters’ latest achievement: the Mississippi River Institute Floating Classroom. This state-of-the-art facility on the new classroom barge aims to inspire and educate students about career opportunities in the maritime industry. The hands-on learning experiences offered in the floating classroom will foster a sense of stewardship among students, encouraging them to become future guardians of our waterways.

Chad Pregracke, head and founder of Living Lands and Waters.

Notably, the classroom barge was constructed using repurposed materials, including various items salvaged from the river.

Founder and President of Living Lands & Waters Chad Pregracke will be at the barge party to provide guided tours of the newly launched classroom barge. He will also be available for media interviews ahead of the event, offering insights into the organization’s vision and the significance of this milestone.