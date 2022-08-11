Does anyone run fast enough to get a ticket? Watch and see!

Local 4 News Meteorologist Andy McCray found the perfect weather Thursday to join Davenport Police – and representatives from other city departments – at the Party in the Park in Ridgeview Park, an 11 acre park that at 1819 Ridgeview Drive, Davenport, that gave families plenty of room to enjoy games and food.

Officer Lucas Rusk came to the party equipped with a Lidar “gun,” which tracks traffic speeds. Rusk said police want to remind people to slow down for school zones now that school is back in session. “We just want to raise awareness that you have to slow down in those school zones,” he said.

Various people, from little kids to an EMT, were timed by the Lidar device. One 9-year-old clocked in at 11 mph. Did anyone get a ticket? Watch the video and see!