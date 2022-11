Colonel Dan Mitchell and Staff Sergeant Blake Cantrill joined Local 4 News This Morning to discuss the upcoming performance by the United States Army’s Field Band on Veterans Day.

The performance November 11 at 7:30 p.m. by The Jazz Ambassadors is at the Adler Theatre and hosted by the Rock Island Arsenal.

The 19-member jazz ensemble is the Army’s official touring big band.

Watch the video above to learn more or visit the band’s website or the Arsenal’s Facebook page.