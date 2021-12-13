See the best light displays in the QCA on Local 4’s Holiday Lights Tour

The holiday season is here and Local 4 is showing off some of the biggest and brightest light displays in the QCA.
On select weeknights, Local 4 chief meteorologist Andy McCray will do his weathercasts at 5 and 6 p.m. live from different displays throughout the month of December on the Local 4 Holiday Lights Tour.
Want Andy to come to your house and show off your lights? Email him at AMcCray@whbf.com and you might just see your display on TV.
Here are the places he’s been to so far:
Antolik House: 13th St, Silvis, IL
ToneySteph Christmas Yard: 3rd St, Coal Valley, IL
Frozen Landing: Middle Road, Bettendorf, IA
30,000 Light Display: 7th St, Moline, IL
Classic Display: Fairmount St, Davenport, IA
Brandie and Jordan’s Christmas Display: 43rd St, Rock Island, IL
*To updated throughout the holiday season