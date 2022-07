It’s a nice summer night in the Quad Cities – and it’s a night you can see the ISS zip by overhead!

The space station is about 200 miles above the ground and travels around 17,000 mph!

It will appear around 9:40 about 10° above the South/SW sky. It reaches a max elevation of 33° and then disappears (E/NE) around 9:46 p.m.

What to look for? It will not have any flashing lights and travels at a steady speed. It should be the brightest thing in the sky at that time!