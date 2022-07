The family film “The Mighty Ducks” will be shown Friday in Browning Park, 15th Street and 22nd Avenue, Moline.

Families are invited to bring lawn chairs, blankets and snacks for this free movie sponsored by Whitey’s Ice Cream.

The movie will start at dusk – about 9 p.m. It is one hour, 43 minutes long. Start time is subject to change.

Rain or windy conditions will cause cancellation/possible reschedule. Notice will be posted here.