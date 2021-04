The Planters Nut Mobile made a stop in Moline this afternoon on its way from Tennessee to Wisconsin.

The 26-foot long, 11-foot tall, 8-foot wide goober will also be appearing at Bent River Brewery in Rock Island tonight from 7-9 if you want to stop by for some samples and a chance to take a ‘shell-fie’ with it.

The Nut Mobile will be in the parking lot of the Element Hotel on 4th Avenue in Moline for most of the day Thursday.