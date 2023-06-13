St. Ambrose University and the Quad Cities Astronomical Society invite the public to the Menke Observatory for a free night of stargazing this summer.

At sunset on June 17, 24, July 15, 22, Aug. 12, 19 and Sept. 9 and 23, visitors can use the observatory telescope or bring their own to enjoy the night sky throughout the summer. The Menke Observatory is located at the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center at 3155 52nd Ave., Dixon, Iowa.

The Menke Observatory in Dixon, Iowa, is 22 miles northwest of Davenport.

To receive information or in case of a weather cancellation, contact Robert Mitchell at MitchellRobertC@sau.edu or 563-333-6141, or go to the AmbroseAstro or Quad Cities Astronomical Society Facebook pages.