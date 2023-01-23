Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is putting the brakes on some vanity license plates.

For example, there cannot be any PEEPEE, SUKIT or DUCKYOU for Illinois drivers. Those are just a few of the nearly 400 requests for vanity and personalized license plates that were rejected by the Illinois Secretary of State’s office in 2022, according to a Monday state release.

An example of a vanity license plate rejected by the Illinois Secretary of State’s office.

Last year, 54,236 Illinoisans requested vanity and personalized plate requests and 383 were turned down due to their tawdry, lewd or offensive nature or because they were difficult to read.

“We love the creativity and pride Illinoisans take in choosing their personalized license plates,” Giannoulias said in the release. “Most plate requests are approved, but a small percentage fail to meet the standards of good taste and decency and are rejected because they violate the state’s vehicle code.”

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias (photo submitted)

The Secretary of State’s Office oversees the process by which Illinoisans may request specific vanity or personalized license plates for their vehicles. Many use the office’s popular Pick-a-Plate feature on the website – ilsos.gov – which allows the applicant to type in different combinations of letters, or letters and numbers, to see if they are available for purchase.

Of 54,236 Illinois vanity and personalized plate requests last year, 383 were rejected.

A small panel in the office’s Vehicle Services Department reviews the license plate requests to prevent offensive language. Among those rejected included: PEEPEE, GOTPOOP, SUCKER, KISSASH, SUKIT, BITEU, DUCKYOU, COKAIN, HAIILNO, WHTHFUK and WMWWWMW.

Secretary Giannoulias said his office maintains an ever-growing rejection list, which currently stands at more than 7,000 license plate combinations deemed offensive or difficult to read.

The Secretary of State’s office has issued a total of 922,147 vanity or personalized license plates to Illinoisans. Of this number, 312,399 are considered vanity plates — meaning they contain all letters — and 609,748 of the plates are considered personalized plates — meaning they contain a combination of letters and numbers specifically requested by the vehicle owner.

By buying a Cubs plate, you can help the Professional Sports Teams Education Fund, with the funds to be deposited every six months into the Common School Fund.

The cost of a standard passenger random license plate is $151. The cost of a standard passenger vanity license plate at initial purchase is $245, and subsequent annual renewals cost $164. The cost of a standard passenger personalized license plate at initial purchase is $198, and subsequent annual renewals cost $158.