The Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway will release its first Illinois Route 66 Special Edition publication and the new 2022 Illinois Route 66 Visitor Guide.

Both publications will be released in March, a news release says.

The 2022 Illinois Route 66 Visitor Guide targets travelers directly interested in traveling the Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway. It includes tourist information, information center information, regional Convention and Visitor Bureaus, local tourism offices, and attractions along the road.

The print guide will be distributed free via digital download on the website. For more about the guide, visit here.

For more about the magazine, visit here.