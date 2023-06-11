Muscatine is busy getting ready to show everyone why they’re a “National Treasure” with their 2023 4th of July celebration.

The community parade, organized by the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GMCCI), will start at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4 in historic downtown Muscatine. This year’s theme is “National Treasure”, and participants are encouraged to celebrate the people, places and things that make the nation and Muscatine a treasure. GMCCI will award a grand prize of $300 cash to the Best of Show and float. To qualify, the parade entry must be a float and align with this year’s theme.

Click here for a parade packet or visit the Chamber office at 100 W. Second Street. The deadline for parade entries is 4 p.m. on Friday, June 23 and no late entries will be accepted. The parade is free for individuals and nonprofits/sponsors and $100 for businesses/advertisers.

GMCCI is joining with Keep Muscatine Beautiful for the Almost Fireworks Fest on the Riverfront from 5 – 8 p.m. The fest offers live music, food vendors, a beverage tent, bounce houses and more to make sure everyone has a great time. After the fest, there will be an Honor Guard ceremony followed by a live performance by the Muscatine Symphony Orchestra and fireworks over the Mississippi River at dusk.

“As we gather to celebrate the Fourth of July, let us remember the brave men and women who fought for our independence,” said Brad Bark, president & CEO of GMCCI and mayor of Muscatine. “Let’s come together as a community to show our patriotism and honor those who have served our country. Bring your family and friends for a day of fun and celebration.”

GMCCI is still taking donations to fund this year’s fireworks display. Costs continue to rise, and the fireworks are entirely funded by local businesses and individuals. Donations can be made over the phone with a debit card/credit card by calling (563) 263-8895. Checks can be mailed to Muscatine Chamber of Commerce Foundation 100 W. Second Street Muscatine, IA 52761. For more information on the fest, click here.