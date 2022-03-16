Gardeners eagerly awaiting spring, take heart: The Rock Island Public Library Seed Library is now open for the 2022 gardening season.

The Seed Library is a free collection of seeds available to any household, with no library card required. The collection allows home gardeners to explore new varieties of vegetables, fruits, flowers, and herbs. Seeds are available while supplies last, a news release says.

When deciding where to place your garden, the most important thing is location. Choose a place that has plenty of sun as well as quality soil.

Gardeners planning their home gardens can drop in to select their choices during regular business hours to the Rock Island Downtown Library, 401 19th St., Rock Island. Five free seed packets are available to each household per month on the honor system, the release says.

Donations of seeds are welcome. The library does encourage seed saving and return to keep the Seed Library cycle going, but it’s not required. Helpful resources on seed saving and growing are included in the library’s Illinois Growing Guide, available online and in a binder near the Seed Library.

Rock Island first introduced the Seed Library in 2018, and it continues to “grow” in popularity.

“It’s just one of the many ways we connect people to new experiences and lifelong learning. By promoting the capacity to grow home gardens, we encourage a healthy community and bring people together around a common interest,” said Rachel Ippolito, with the Rock Island Public Library Reference Services Department. “Saving seeds also encourages the use of locally adapted plants and preserves genetic diversity through heirloom and open-pollinated seeds.”

For a limited time, Rock Island and Milan households only can request seeds by mail by using the form on the RIPL website. Residents may choose one of the following pre-selected bundles:

· Vegetable garden bundle

· Flower garden bundle

· Herb garden bundle

· Grab bag (mixed bundle)

Each bundle contains a “librarian’s choice” selection of five plant varieties. One bundle will be sent to residents within the library service area of Rock Island and the Milan-Blackhawk Public Library District. To order seeds by mail, visit the Seed Library page under “Services” here.

For more information, visit here or call 309-732-7343.