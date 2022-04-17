The Davenport Public Library wants to help you get started on your garden!

No “green thumb” needed, the Seed Library opens on April 19 and is stocked with a wide assortment of heirloom vegetable, herb and flower seeds, all available for free! Try something new and unusual or pick family favorites. Grow food for your table and flowers for your home with up to five varieties per family per month.

The Davenport Public Library Seed Library is available at the Main Library, located at 321 North Main Street, Davenport. For more information, click here.