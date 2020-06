Many companies are now trying to create distance from racial stereotypes.

Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben are a couple of well known brands you see in the grocery store making a change in response to racial sensitivity.

Several Confederate statues have been taken down across the country as well.

Local 4’s Zachary Winiecki spoke with Monica Smith, Vice President of Diversity at Augustana College, on how these changes, as she says, are not eliminating history, but correcting it.