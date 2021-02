The State of Iowa is redistributing unused COVID-19 vaccines from the Long-Term Care Pharmacy Partnership to select Walgreens in select counties in the state, including Scott County.

This one-time allotment is reserved for Iowans aged 65 or older.

Appointments to receive one of the limited number of vaccines need to be scheduled through Walgreens.

The Scott County Health Department is not coordinating these appointments or supplying the vaccine.