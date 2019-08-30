Selling lemonade to support GiGi’s Playhouse

A local group that supports people with Down Syndrome served some lemonade today.

GiGi’s Playhouse hosted a lemonade stand at Central Store in Moline.

Donations support the group’s programs that inspire and empower people with Down Syndrome.

GiGi’s Playhouse offers more than 25 therapeutic and educational programs.

“There’s pretty decent need, we have people coming from all over the Quad Cities, they’ll be partaking in all the programs that they’re interested in, they come and go as they please and sign up for programs that they’re interested in.”

GiGi’s Playhouse’s next big fundraiser will be its seventh annual Superhero 5K run and the 15th annual Family Walk and Kids Dash on October 5th.

