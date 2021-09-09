Selmi’s Greenhouse, Farm and Pumpkin Patch honors 9/11 anniversary

A farmer in Rock Falls is remembering the lives lost on 9/11 with a patriotic corn maze.

Back in Spring the owner of Selmi’s Greenhouse Farm and Pumkin Patch contacted Maze Play its a company based in Idaho that does different corn maze designs.

Matt Selmi doesn’t have connection to any victims but he knew he had to find a way to pay his respects.

“It’s got the twin towers down on the left side it’s got remember down the twin towers and 9/11 is on the top so it’s just got the date it’s got the Statue of Liberty,” said Selmi.

They’ll also be donating to local first responders.

“We’re going to take at lest $1,000 of proceeds and go to our local first responders we thought keep it in the local area maybe they can buy some equipment,” said Selmi.

The corn maze is set to open on September 24.