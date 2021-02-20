Semi caught on camera nearly hits Galesburg police officer, squad car

It was a close call for a Galesburg police officer on the highway earlier this week when a semi truck came nearly inches away from hitting him.

A video of Thursday’s incident was caught on camera and posted to the Galesburg Police Department’s Facebook page.

In the footage, the squad car can be seen on the left side of the interstate.

A semi truck driver appears to not realize the police vehicle is in the lane and swerves off the road, narrowly missing the officer and squad car before ending up in a ditch.

The police department posted the video as a reminder for motorists to move over when emergency vehicles are on the roadway.

The case is being reviewed by the Illinois State Police for possible charges.

State police say six patrol cars have been hit over the past week.

One Illinois state trooper was taken to the hospital with serious injuries earlier this week because of an accident near Chicago.

A total of 10 squad cars have been hit while stopped on the side of the highway so far this year.