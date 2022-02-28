A semi-truck and trailer crashed into Cara Lynn Shelton’s house Sunday night on the 3000 block of Rockingham Road, Davenport, near Hy-Vee.

“All of the sudden – ka boom! – I felt like I was in an earthquake,” said Shelton, who owns the house.

That’s how Shelton describes what happened to her home.

“It sounded like a big explosion. The house felt like it was going to collapse instantly,” she said. “It was really like a nightmare.”

Her home for the past 13 years was destroyed in seconds.

“She went right in the living room. The whole living room is caved in, into the kitchen,” said Shelton.

On Monday, after Local 4 News learned Shelton’s house was being torn down. She wasn’t able to get her belongings.

“This is so messed up,” she said. ” think they killed my cats. The city was supposed to work with me and the cops were supposed to work with me,” said Shelton. “I’m homeless now. My kids are a mess. My cats are dead, you know.”

Shelton is working on a GoFundMe page. Until that is set up, she can be reached at 563-499-5826.