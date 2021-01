You won’t have to be a detective to find a monthly dose of thrillers and intrigue in the Bettendorf Public Library’s Mystery Book Club.

A gathering of literary sleuths meet on the second Saturday of each month for the Bettendorf Public Library’s Mystery Book Club. The group discusses mysteries and thrillers and always welcomes new members.

The club will virtually gather at 9:30 a.m. Saturday to discuss "The Line Between" by Tosca Lee. Free copies of the book are available through the library’s no-contact pick up and can be arranged by calling 563-344-4179. Registration is required and can be made at https://tinyurl.com/ycn9p2gd or call the library.