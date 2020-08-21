Semi overturns in downtown Moline

A semi overturned Friday afternoon at the intersection of 7th Avenue and 19th Street near Interstate 74 in downtown Moline.

All of 19th Street southbound from 7th Avenue is closed. Moline Police say this is adversely affecting I-74 traffic as well as downtown traffic and advise drivers to use alternate routes.

The delay is expected to take some time to clean up and remove from the scene, but there were no injuries in the accident.

