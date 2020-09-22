Semi overturns on River Drive in Moline

A semi overturned on River Drive in Moline on September 22, 2020 (photo: Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com).

UPDATE: The driver was not injured from the accident. The load shifted in the truck as the semi was turning onto River Drive, causing it to overturn.

EARLIER UPDATE: A semi trailer overturned on River Drive and 23rd Street in Moline late Tuesday morning.

One westbound lane of River Drive is closed while crews work on the accident. Travel delays may be possible in the area.

Local 4 was the only station at the scene.

