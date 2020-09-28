Semi rollover at I-280/I-80 interchange in Illinois

A semi rollover occurred at the I-280/I-80 interchange in Illinois on September 28, 2020 (photo: Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com).

UPDATE: Illinois State Police report the driver was not injured in the accident.

The ramp is open to traffic for now but will have to be shut down once a tow rig arrives to turn the vehicle upright.

A shift in the truck’s load appears to have caused the rollover accident.

The Illinois State Police are continuing to investigate the accident.

EARLIER UPDATE: A semi rollover accident occurred on an exit ramp at the I-280/I-80 interchange in Illinois on Monday.

The truck was in the process of leaving eastbound I-280 to get onto westbound I-80 when it rolled on its side.

The driver appeared to not have any injuries from the accident.

