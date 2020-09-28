Semi rollover at I-280/I-80 interchange in Illinois

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
A semi rollover occurred at the I-280/I-80 interchange in Illinois on September 28, 2020 (photo: Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com).

A semi rollover occurred at the I-280/I-80 interchange in Illinois on September 28, 2020 (photo: Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com).

UPDATE: Illinois State Police report the driver was not injured in the accident.

The ramp is open to traffic for now but will have to be shut down once a tow rig arrives to turn the vehicle upright.

A shift in the truck’s load appears to have caused the rollover accident.

The Illinois State Police are continuing to investigate the accident.

EARLIER UPDATE: A semi rollover accident occurred on an exit ramp at the I-280/I-80 interchange in Illinois on Monday.

The truck was in the process of leaving eastbound I-280 to get onto westbound I-80 when it rolled on its side.

The driver appeared to not have any injuries from the accident.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss