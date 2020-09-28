Semi rollover at I-280/I-80 interchange in Illinois

UPDATE: Illinois State Police report the driver was not injured in the accident.
The ramp is open to traffic for now but will have to be shut down once a tow rig arrives to turn the vehicle upright.
A shift in the truck’s load appears to have caused the rollover accident.
The Illinois State Police are continuing to investigate the accident.
EARLIER UPDATE: A semi rollover accident occurred on an exit ramp at the I-280/I-80 interchange in Illinois on Monday.
The truck was in the process of leaving eastbound I-280 to get onto westbound I-80 when it rolled on its side.
The driver appeared to not have any injuries from the accident.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.