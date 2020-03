CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Convicted felon Rod Blagojevich, who once tried to sell a seat in the U.S. Senate, has resorted to selling out for his endorsement for a seat on the Champaign County Board.

The silver-haired former governor who was forced out of his old job and into federal prison needed a new gig after President Trump let him out of jail six years early. So he fell back on his job experience of 'pay to play' politics.